We owe 28 hotels for 2023 African Games services rendered – Sports Minister

About 13,000 participants, including athletes, staff and guests, converged in Ghana in March for the African Games.

Pulse Ghana

Hoteliers demand payment from Sports Ministry

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, reports emerged that about 40 hotels had threatened legal action against the Sports Ministry for failing to fully pay them after they were booked for the duration of the African Games.

The report cited some of the hoteliers who claimed they had received just 20% of the payment for accommodating visitors during the Games.

According to them, despite agreeing their rates with the Sports Ministry and the Local Organising Committee (LOC), they were still owed.

However, reacting to this, the Sports Minister admitted that 44 hotels were engaged for the Games but said only 28 of them are owed currently.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“We engaged 44 hotels during the African Games and as we speak, only 28 of them are being owed by the ministry, the rest have all been paid in full 100%,” Mustapha Ussif said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“So, when I saw the report that over 48 hotels threatened to sue the Ministry because of non-payment of bills, those reports were not accurate.

“We have paid the remaining 28 hotels more than 40% and when we receive the funding, they will be paid. When you have a budget, it doesn’t mean that you have money. As and when we receive money, the rest will be catered for.”