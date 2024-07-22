Over 40 hoteliers to drag Gov’t to court for non-payment after African Games accommodation

About 13,000 participants, including athletes, staff and guests, converged in Ghana in March for the African Games.

Hoteliers threaten court action against Sports Ministry, LOC

The hoteliers, however, claim despite agreeing their rates with the Sports Ministry and the Local Organising Committee (LOC), they are still owed.

“We fed them 21 days and 21 nights that’s for the three weeks that they stayed. Some of us have 30 rooms, others have 40 rooms and they booked all,” a hotelier is quoted as saying by 3news.

“They promised us that they will pay the balance before the visitors leave but they did not. On the last day, we even wanted to lock them but we thought about the bad image we’ll subject the country Ghana into.”

Another hotelier added: “We are disappointed at the turn of events. We have been to the ministries and the LOC several times and the accountant keeps giving us excuses that they are doing auditing.

“For how long are they going to do the auditing when we have clients to settle? We credited the food items to feed them, the toiletries etc. We credit a lot of them items, so the suppliers are also after their monies. We are prepared to sue both the Ministry and the LOC, so we can unlock our monies.”