I accept Ghanaians’ criticisms – Benjamin Azamati after missing out on medal in 100m

However, Azamati endured a poor race and disappointingly finished fifth with a time of 10.45 seconds, missing out on a medal.

The 100m final was won by Cameroon's Emmanuel Alobwede Eseme, Nigeria’s Usheoritse Itsekiri scooped the silver medal while Gilbert Hainuca from Namibia won bronze.

Reacting to this, Azamati said he understands the criticisms from Ghanaians after falling short and promised to come back stronger.

“Having the whole nation on your shoulders and having to represent them very well brings a lot of pressure on you. But I’ve always seen pressure as me performing better because I believe Ghanaians wish me well, they want me to do well,” he told Joy Sports.

“That is why when it doesn’t come out the way they want, they get mad about it. But I’m a fan, a fan of football and I also get mad when players don’t play well so I really understand the criticism and everything. I accept it, I take it. It’s normal, it happens.”

He added: “I’ve always said one thing to myself that, whatever that the fans want, I believe that I want more for myself. And as much as they’re disappointed, I’m more disappointed. I just have to work on myself, work harder to be able to make them proud.”

