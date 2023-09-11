Ghana amputee football team crowned champions at 2023 African Para Games

Having lost to the North African side in the group stages, Ghana enacted some sweet revenge in the final to be crowned champions.

The Black Challenge once again fell behind in Sunday’s final but Hamza Mohammed’s equaliser forced the game into extra time, where Richard Attah’s strike proved to be the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the Black Challenge beat Liberia two years ago to win the 2021 Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football, which was hosted by Tanzania.

Meanwhile the 2023 African Para Games, which started on September 3 and will end on September 12, is still ongoing in Accra.

Athletes from over 30 countries across the continent have converged in Ghana’s capital for the ongoing Para Games in various disciplines.