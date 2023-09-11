The Black Challenge came from behind to defeat Morocco 2-1 in the final at the La MacDan Park in Accra on Sunday.
Ghana amputee football team crowned champions at 2023 African Para Games
Ghana’s national amputee football team has won the first-ever African Para Games Amputee Football Tournament.
Having lost to the North African side in the group stages, Ghana enacted some sweet revenge in the final to be crowned champions.
The Black Challenge once again fell behind in Sunday’s final but Hamza Mohammed’s equaliser forced the game into extra time, where Richard Attah’s strike proved to be the difference.
This comes after the Black Challenge beat Liberia two years ago to win the 2021 Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football, which was hosted by Tanzania.
Meanwhile the 2023 African Para Games, which started on September 3 and will end on September 12, is still ongoing in Accra.
Athletes from over 30 countries across the continent have converged in Ghana’s capital for the ongoing Para Games in various disciplines.
Among the disciplines being contested are amputee football, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball.
