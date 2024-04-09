ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana considers stepping in to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Emmanuel Ayamga

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has suggested that Ghana is considering a proposal to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

According to him, talks have been held with the president Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) over stepping in to host the event.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games is currently without a host after four of the earlier candidates withdrew, citing cost constraints.

Last year, the Australian government withdrew from hosting the Games, with the cities of Victoria and Gold Coast both scrapping plans to host the event.

Malaysia also turned down the opportunity, while Singapore are the latest to decline to host the Games despite being offered a £100 million (€116 million) incentive to cover costs.

The Executive Board of the Commonwealth Games Federation revealed earlier this month that they was considering a number of proposals and that a host will be named in May.

To this end, Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif believes the country is in a good position to replace the withdrawn cities after successfully hosting the 2023 African Games.

Ghana's minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif

“In fact the president of Commonwealth Games was in Ghana. He has visited our facilities and held a meeting with my good self. I had the opportunity of even attending some of their meetings,” he told GHOne TV.

And their programs, they want African nation. They said it is time for Africa to host the Commonwealth Games, and Ghana, we have the facilities now.”

He added: “It is not going to cost us as much as it cost us to organise the African Games if we decide as a country to go for Commonwealth Games,''

“The beauty of the Commonwealth Games is that they will even give you funding that will come from Commonwealth Games Secretariat, unlike the African Games.”

Ghana hosted the 13th African Games from March 8 to March 23, 2024. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games is scheduled for March 17 to March 29, 2026.

