Ghana Education Service introduces pillow fight, tug of war in schools

The Ghana Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation had earlier on written to the GES requesting official approval for the sports at the pre-tertiary level.

In a letter addressed to the Metro, Municipal and District Directors, and Heads of Second Cycle Institutions, Mr. Owusu directed them to liaise with the sports federations in rolling put the two sports in schools.

“Accordingly, Management is by this letter requesting Regional Directors to officially inform Metro, Municipal and District Directors and Heads of Second Cycle Institutions that approval has been granted for the introduction of Tug of War and Pillow Fight in our schools.

“It is the expectation of Management that the Federation will strictly adhere to the directives to ensure smooth and continuous running of the sports in our schools,” the letter added.