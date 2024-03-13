Ghana wins 9 medals in a day via mixed martial arts

The country was guaranteed many medals on the day after a number of Ghanaian fighters qualified for the semi-finals and finals of the various mixed martial arts weight categories.

The rules of the mixed martial arts event stipulate that athletes who make it to the semi-finals are guaranteed at least a bronze medal even if they lose.

Ghana’s William Nortey kicked off the day with a bronze medal despite losing to Nigeria’s Emmanuel Eweh in the men’s 65kg fight semi-finals.

Felix Kotoka also settled for a silver medal after succumbing to Blessing Sookhoo of Mauritius in the men’s 56.6kg final.

In the women’s category, Nigeria’s Joy Obanla denied Ghana a gold medal after beating Abubakari Winnie in the 65.8kg contest.

There was, however, another silver medal for Ghana in the women’s 52.2kg fight after Elizabeth Boakye lost to Nigeria’s Khadijat Idowu.