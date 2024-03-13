The hosts ended the day with one gold, three silver and five bronze medals but none would count on the overall medal table due to mixed martial arts being a “demonstration sport” at this year’s Games.
Ghana wins 9 medals in a day via mixed martial arts
Ghana had a day to remember in the ongoing 2023 African Games after winning nine medals in mixed martial arts on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
The country was guaranteed many medals on the day after a number of Ghanaian fighters qualified for the semi-finals and finals of the various mixed martial arts weight categories.
The rules of the mixed martial arts event stipulate that athletes who make it to the semi-finals are guaranteed at least a bronze medal even if they lose.
Ghana’s William Nortey kicked off the day with a bronze medal despite losing to Nigeria’s Emmanuel Eweh in the men’s 65kg fight semi-finals.
Felix Kotoka also settled for a silver medal after succumbing to Blessing Sookhoo of Mauritius in the men’s 56.6kg final.
In the women’s category, Nigeria’s Joy Obanla denied Ghana a gold medal after beating Abubakari Winnie in the 65.8kg contest.
There was, however, another silver medal for Ghana in the women’s 52.2kg fight after Elizabeth Boakye lost to Nigeria’s Khadijat Idowu.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s official medal count on the table remains five, with female weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi winning three medals while swimmer Abeiku Jackson also has two medals to his name.
