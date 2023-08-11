ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

‘Have you created jobs?’ Ghanaians slam Mensah-Bonsu for saying betting makes youth lazy

Emmanuel Ayamga

Some Ghanaians on social media have hit out at the Majority Leader of Parliament for suggesting sports betting makes the youth lazy.

‘Have you created jobs?’ Ghanaians slam Mensah-Bonsu for saying betting makes youth lazy
‘Have you created jobs?’ Ghanaians slam Mensah-Bonsu for saying betting makes youth lazy

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been heavily criticised following his justification of the government’s new 10% withholding tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking to Angel FM, the Suame MP said betting is a lazy adventure and, if not regulated, will only corrupt the youth in Ghana.

According to him, sports betting and lottery do not encourage hard work but rather teach people to engage in lazy activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t believe in betting. I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hard work and sweating to get money. Let’s be serious,” he said.

“As for me, I’m against betting coming into the country. I don’t support it because it doesn’t encourage hard work.

“As an individual, I don’t engage in lottery because I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in luck. Work hard so God will bless it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Majority Leader’s comments did not enthuse some netizens, most of whom are involved in sports betting.

While some questioned his opinions, others also sought to understand why the government will be taxing betting winnings if they did not approve of gambling.

See some of the reactions below:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • ‘Have you created jobs?’ Ghanaians slam Mensah-Bonsu for saying betting makes youth lazy

    ‘Have you created jobs?’ Ghanaians slam Mensah-Bonsu for saying betting makes youth lazy

  • First-ever female beach soccer team in Ghana unveiled

    First-ever female beach soccer team in Ghana unveiled

  • Concentrate on making money over winning titles – Clottey to Commey

    Concentrate on making money over winning titles – Clottey to Commey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10% tax on betting and lottery winnings takes effect from August 15

10% tax on betting and lottery winnings takes effect from August 15

First-ever female beach soccer team in Ghana unveiled

First-ever female beach soccer team in Ghana unveiled

Injury forces Benjamin Azamati to withdraw from World Athletics Championships

Injury forces Benjamin Azamati to withdraw from World Athletics Championships

Concentrate on making money over winning titles – Clottey to Commey

Concentrate on making money over winning titles – Clottey to Commey