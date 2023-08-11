‘Have you created jobs?’ Ghanaians slam Mensah-Bonsu for saying betting makes youth lazy

Speaking to Angel FM, the Suame MP said betting is a lazy adventure and, if not regulated, will only corrupt the youth in Ghana.

According to him, sports betting and lottery do not encourage hard work but rather teach people to engage in lazy activities.

“I don’t believe in betting. I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hard work and sweating to get money. Let’s be serious,” he said.

“As for me, I’m against betting coming into the country. I don’t support it because it doesn’t encourage hard work.

“As an individual, I don’t engage in lottery because I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in luck. Work hard so God will bless it.”

However, the Majority Leader’s comments did not enthuse some netizens, most of whom are involved in sports betting.

While some questioned his opinions, others also sought to understand why the government will be taxing betting winnings if they did not approve of gambling.

See some of the reactions below:

