Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been heavily criticised following his justification of the government’s new 10% withholding tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.
‘Have you created jobs?’ Ghanaians slam Mensah-Bonsu for saying betting makes youth lazy
Some Ghanaians on social media have hit out at the Majority Leader of Parliament for suggesting sports betting makes the youth lazy.
Speaking to Angel FM, the Suame MP said betting is a lazy adventure and, if not regulated, will only corrupt the youth in Ghana.
According to him, sports betting and lottery do not encourage hard work but rather teach people to engage in lazy activities.
“I don’t believe in betting. I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hard work and sweating to get money. Let’s be serious,” he said.
“As for me, I’m against betting coming into the country. I don’t support it because it doesn’t encourage hard work.
“As an individual, I don’t engage in lottery because I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in luck. Work hard so God will bless it.”
However, the Majority Leader’s comments did not enthuse some netizens, most of whom are involved in sports betting.
While some questioned his opinions, others also sought to understand why the government will be taxing betting winnings if they did not approve of gambling.
