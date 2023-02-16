Ghana’s wheelchair tennis team 'received GHc100 each' to participate in tournament in Nigeria

The plight of the wheelchair tennis national team came to light earlier this week after they were attacked while returning from Nigeria.

A statement from the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana said the unfortunate incident happened in the Ogun State.

The wheelchair tennis team had gone to Nigeria to take part in the 2023 ITF World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers, which ended on February 12.

However, the statement said, on their way back to Ghana, their bus was intercepted by armed robbers at around 2:30am.

The assailants injured three of the players and bolted with some valuables belonging to persons aboard the bus.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio, the coach of the team said they were forced to travel by bus to Nigeria due to the lack of resources.

“We had to travel by bus for three days to Nigeria. Imagine the team’s state if we had to travel for three days on the road. That was regrettable,” he lamented.

“Take a look at the team’s condition; they had to travel for three days. They went through a terrible ordeal. Each player received Ghc100 in pocket money. It was difficult for us.”

The coach added: “We went to represent Ghana, not ourselves. However, we attended the tournament despite receiving no reasonable support from the country.

“It was difficult for us. We had persevered in the face of adversity, and on our way back, we were attacked, and if they had used powered weapons, I would not have survived to give you this interview.”