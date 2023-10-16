Kofi Kingston: WWE superstar builds Library and Digital Center in hometown in Ghana

Last year, the wrestler and his mother returned to their country of birth to begin the construction of an ICT laboratory and library media centre in the community.

Dubbed the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation, the project aims to improve computer literacy in underprivileged areas in the country.

Over the weekend, Kingston finally commissioned the Library and Digital Center in Atwima Takyiman.

At a short ceremony, the wrestler officially cut the ribbon for the Center to be opened for use, with some pupils entering to use its computers.

In 2019, Kingston made history when he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become the holder of the WWE title.

The 42-year-old also became the first-ever African to win the WWE Championship and subsequently made a trip down to Ghana with his belt.

