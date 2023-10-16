ADVERTISEMENT
Kofi Kingston: WWE superstar builds Library and Digital Center in hometown in Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

WWE superstar Kofi Kingston has commissioned a Library and Digital Center in his hometown, Atwima Takyiman, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Kingston was born in Kumasi, Ghana, but emigrated with his family to the United States of America (USA) at a young age.

Last year, the wrestler and his mother returned to their country of birth to begin the construction of an ICT laboratory and library media centre in the community.

Dubbed the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation, the project aims to improve computer literacy in underprivileged areas in the country.

Over the weekend, Kingston finally commissioned the Library and Digital Center in Atwima Takyiman.

At a short ceremony, the wrestler officially cut the ribbon for the Center to be opened for use, with some pupils entering to use its computers.

In 2019, Kingston made history when he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become the holder of the WWE title.

The 42-year-old also became the first-ever African to win the WWE Championship and subsequently made a trip down to Ghana with his belt.

He paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, before also meeting the Asantehene, Osei Tutu II.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

