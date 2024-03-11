ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

‘My bike tube burst’ – Ghana’s cycling champion laments using old bike for African Games

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s national cycling champion Michael Naaba had to pull out of the cycling event at the ongoing 2023 African Games due to a faulty bicycle.

Michael Naaba: Ghana’s cycling champion laments using old bike for African Games
Michael Naaba: Ghana’s cycling champion laments using old bike for African Games

Naaba, who won the Na­tional Cycling Championship last year, suffered a setback just minutes into the race after the tube of his bicycle tyre burst, forcing him to withdraw after no spare was provided.

Recommended articles

Lamenting his sad fate, the cyclist said he was not given a new bike for the African Games and, therefore, had to use his old bike for the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started preparations from last year when I knew that Ghana would host the games. I have been training day and night to prepare,” Naaba told 3Sports.

“When the race started, my bicycle failed me. My bike tube failed when the sound was blasted. I don’t have a good tube. I use the same one from training to compete.”

He added: “The bike I am using was given to me by the federation when I won the national championship years ago. The bike is an old one. If the government doesn’t give us new bicycles, we cannot compete.

“The bicycles we are using currently are ones we used our own money to buy. If you look at our outfits, you’ll realise that they are very old. We were told that new equipment was ordered for us but they haven’t arrived so we are using the old ones.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has now won four medals in the ongoing African Games – one silver from swimmer Abeiku Jackson and one gold and two silver medals from female weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2023 African Games: Here're the official ticket prices for Games

Here’s how much it costs to buy tickets to watch 2023 African Games

Top 5 sports events worth betting on in 2024

Top 5 sports events worth betting on in 2024

Samuel Takyi: I’ll win gold medal at African Games

Samuel Takyi: I’ll win gold medal at African Games

Michael Naaba: Ghana’s cycling champion laments using old bike for African Games

‘My bike tube burst’ – Ghana’s cycling champion laments using old bike for African Games