National Pool Tournament: Frank defends title, takes home whopping Ghc10,000

The Accra Sports Stadium was the perfect place to be during Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations as it was buzzing with excitement with pool enthusiasts from all over the country gathering to witness the highly anticipated YFM National Pool Tournament.

With eight rounds of intense competition, the tournament promised to be a showcase of the best pool talent in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament kicked off with a bang, as players displayed their skills and strategies in a bid to outdo their opponents. The level of intensity was high, and every game was closely contested, with players taking advantage of every opportunity to pocket their balls and gain maximum points.

As the tournament progressed, the competition became even more intense, with players showcasing their abilities to perform under pressure. The final rounds were especially exciting, as the remaining players fought tooth and nail to make it to the top.

The ultimate showdown was between defending champion Frank and Samuel both of whom had shown exceptional skill and resilience throughout the tournament. The final match was a display of the highest level of pool expertise, with each player trying to outmaneuver the other to gain an advantage.

In the end, it was Frank who emerged as the winner of the tournament, beating Samuel in a closely contested pool. Frank's victory was well-deserved, as he had shown exceptional skill and tenacity throughout the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron and Gh Meek Mill who came in third and fourth place respectively, also deserve recognition for their impressive performances. Their skills and tactics were a testament to the high level of competition at the tournament.

Osei Kuffour, Head of YFM Triangle reiterated the station's commitment to making pool an industrious sports discipline in Ghana.

"We’ve journeyed across the length and width of Ghana for the qualifiers and we witnessed a very competitive grand finale today. Congrats to all the finalists who participated today, they all did amazingly well and gave us a good game. YFM is fully committed to growing pool in Ghana and will continue to engage all the major stakeholders in making pool a household sport in Ghana. Congrats to Frank for winning the tournament for the second year running. Indeed, YFM as always is the no.1 urban radio station and the official radio frequency for the youth," he said.

In between the fiercely contested tournament was the official launch of the much-anticipated Y Clash of the DJs.

ADVERTISEMENT