Stonebwoy, Wiyaala headline closing ceremony of 2023 African Games

With Shatta Wale and King Promise performing at the opening ceremony on March 8, Stonebwoy and co. will also take their turn at the closing ceremony on Saturday.

The ‘Into the Future’ hitmaker will be performing live alongside songstress Wiyaala as part of the activities lined up.

Other artistes billed to perform on the night are Cameroon’s Stanley Enow, DR Congo’s Innoss’B and Gabon’s Emma’a.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now taken its tally on the overall medal table to 49 – 10 gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze.

The country won its first three medals from weightlifting, before winning two more from swimming. Arm-wrestling delivered Ghana its most medals by securing 41 from the sport.

A few more medals are expected from boxing, with Ghana’s men’s and women’s 4x100m teams winning silver and bronze, respectively.

