Stonebwoy, Wiyaala headline closing ceremony of 2023 African Games

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and Wiyaala will be performing live at the closing ceremony of the 2023 African Games.

The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on Saturday, March 23, at the University of Ghana Stadium, to bring a close to the three-week event.

With Shatta Wale and King Promise performing at the opening ceremony on March 8, Stonebwoy and co. will also take their turn at the closing ceremony on Saturday.

The ‘Into the Future’ hitmaker will be performing live alongside songstress Wiyaala as part of the activities lined up.

Other artistes billed to perform on the night are Cameroon’s Stanley Enow, DR Congo’s Innoss’B and Gabon’s Emma’a.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now taken its tally on the overall medal table to 49 – 10 gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze.

The country won its first three medals from weightlifting, before winning two more from swimming. Arm-wrestling delivered Ghana its most medals by securing 41 from the sport.

A few more medals are expected from boxing, with Ghana’s men’s and women’s 4x100m teams winning silver and bronze, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah also won a gold medal in the high jump event on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

