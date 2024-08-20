‘Where’s the rest of the money?’ – Sam George reacts as GBC denies $3m payment

The Sports Minister claimed that the $3 million was paid to the GBC as the official broadcaster for the Games.

However, the Minister’s claims were rejected by the Director General of the GBC, Prof. Amin Alhassan, in an interview with Uniiq FM on Tuesday.

According to him, the GBC only received a sum of $105,000 for its entire coverage of the Games, which took place between February and March this year.

He explained that the money received by the national broadcaster was used to offset costs that emanated from suspending some of its programmes for the duration of the Games.

Reacting to the GBC Director General’s rebuttal, Sam George wondered where the rest of the money from the $3 million had gone.

“Yesterday at the Public Accounts Cttee hearings, I asked the Minister for Sports a direct question about GBC's involvement and payments for the 13th All Africa Games. He replied that they had paid GBC in excess of US$3 million,” the MP wrote on X.

“Today, the GBC has issued a statement that they only received US$105,000. So where is the rest of the money? Who was it paid to? And the GBC claims it has paid all its staff who worked on the All African Games. I have evidence to the contrary.

“I would follow this matter up including summoning the GBC Management, the Ministry of Information and the Minister for Youth and Sports before both PAC and the Communications Committee of Parliament to get to the bottom of the matter.”