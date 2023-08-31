Watch: Zanetor Rawlings shows off weight-lifting skills in viral video

The occasion was geared towards inspiring the youth and engaging them on matters through sports, education and health.

As part of this year’s Homowo celebrations, the legislator collaborated with Iron Man supplements to organise a Weightlifting event in Osu.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some weightlifters took part in the competition in a bid to win the ultimate prize, it was Dr. Zanetor’s own involvement that caught the attention of many.

The lawmaker gave the fans a show when she opted to lift some weights herself and was seen lifting some barbells in a viral video.

“Happening now the Osu Shoeɛ Nɔ. Homowo Bodyfest 2023 powered by Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP in partnership with IRON MAN Supplements between Adabraka and Osu Youth,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Bodybuilders from the Osu sector and the Adabraka sector have united to showcase their abilities, raise awareness about the sport and to highlight the importance of using the right supplements. Ironman supplements presented to all participants with special prizes to the winner, 1st and 2nd runners up.”

ADVERTISEMENT