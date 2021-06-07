Raddy Ovouka excites in ravishing Ga Mantse derby which deserved a winner

And so the game began in a familiar frantic fashion. Players flying recklessly into tackles, players sprinting ominously into spaces, players zipping to and fro in search of freedom and liberty from their pursuing markers: of energies begging to be expended. The opening ten minutes was remarkably back and forth without any one team stamping their authority completely. After which Accra Hearts of Oak began to dictate play a little bit more and control the tempo of the game as they pleased.

Thereafter, with a little over ten minutes played already, Raddy Ovouka released a pin-point cross to Obeng Junior whose header was just wide to put the Phobians ahead. This piece of action was the beginning of something far greater and larger to happen for the Congolese who charmed and bewitched many who gawped heavily in admiration. Is he not the best left-back in the country? Is there currently any full-back in the top-flight who bullies wingers like Ovouka? Who is a constant source of discomfort for those wingers who take massive pleasure in dribbles and petty tricks?

It will surprise you to know that Raddy Ovouka is only a man of 21. Yet, he’s heavily built and his robust physicality ensures he’s able to outmuscle his opponents and bully them into submission. For all his defensive capabilities and toughness, though, he’s also able to surge forward and contribute immensely in the final third. Watch him float a cross into the penalty area, watch him unleash a devastating, incisive through ball in the final third, and you would realise his tremendous creative traits: the ability to foresee and spot an opening, the ability to scent a golden opportunity just moments before they actually unravel.

Here, with half an hour gone, Ovouka was at it again. Doing what he does best: surging forward, snaking his way through a gang of Olympic players, and as a result creating all sorts of problems in the penalty area of the home side. In all the piercing noise that enveloped the stadium, Annor Walker, Accra Great Olympics’ coach, could be seen babbling furiously at his players on the touchline in his white shirt and oddly fitting white cap. The camera fixated briefly on Chelsea’s Hudson Odoi, who not long ago won the Champions League, enjoying this blockbuster of a game.

It was only after the restart that Hearts of Oak managed to take the lead through Nettey’s rifled shot from outside the penalty area which flew into the top corner. The sheer beauty of the goal threw supporters into a sudden, explosive frenzy. In celebration, Hearts’ coach, Samuel Boadu, screamed indistinct words into the skies, perhaps thanking his creator for answered prayers. Shortly, Great Olympics had their goalkeeper stretched off and replaced following a ghastly injury.

And with the game approaching its final phase, Abbey Quaye headed home from a sumptuous cross to pull level for the home side and leave the tie widely open. Both teams failed to go in for that fatal kill, and after the final whistle went in this highly intoxicating contest with both teams giving a good account of themselves, the draw only felt right. Despite there being no winners in this match, on some level, it felt more like a win for Ghana football. This, perhaps, was the best game of the season.

Bright Antwi.