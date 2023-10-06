The born-again ex-international sportsman said his criticism of the football organization and its management triggered his sacking from the camp.
Sulley Muntari and I were kicked out of BlackStars camp for criticizing the GFA - Kelvin Boateng reveals
German-born Ghanaian ex-professional footballer Kelvin Prince Boateng has in a dialogue revealed why he and his colleague Sulley Muntari got kicked out of the BlackStars camp during the 2014 World Cup
Recommended articles
According to him, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the treatment of his teammates by the management of the national football organization. He believed that all players should receive fair and equal treatment.
However, his comments were met with an unfavorable response from the management hence he was served a sacked letter early morning at his door.
As a result of their criticisms and standing up against the management, both Boateng and his teammate Muntari received letters informing them of their immediate dismissal from the camp, the letter stated their immediate vacation from the camp and return all passes within 15 minutes
He expressed his disappointment in other teammates for being unable to speak for them because they were scared. He emphasized that their criticisms were rooted in a desire for fairness and equal treatment for all players.
Kelvin Boateng, the Berlin-born playmaker recently announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36 on August 2023 via his Instagram platform
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh