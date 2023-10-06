Sulley Muntari and I were kicked out of BlackStars camp for criticizing the GFA - Kelvin Boateng reveals

According to him, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the treatment of his teammates by the management of the national football organization. He believed that all players should receive fair and equal treatment.

However, his comments were met with an unfavorable response from the management hence he was served a sacked letter early morning at his door.

As a result of their criticisms and standing up against the management, both Boateng and his teammate Muntari received letters informing them of their immediate dismissal from the camp, the letter stated their immediate vacation from the camp and return all passes within 15 minutes

He expressed his disappointment in other teammates for being unable to speak for them because they were scared. He emphasized that their criticisms were rooted in a desire for fairness and equal treatment for all players.