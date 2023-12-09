The Best FIFA Football Awards to host in London on January 15, 2024

This marks the third time London will host the awards, following ceremonies in 2016 and 2017.

Nominations for eight awards were announced in September 2023, with the final three contenders in most categories being selected by an international jury.

The qualifying period for the men's award was December 19, 2022, through to August 20 this year, and for the women's qualifying period ran from August 1, 2022, up to and including August 20 this year, the date of the World Cup final.

The nominees for this year's men's player award include England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice along with Manchester City stars Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Bernardo Silva, plus ex-City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

City manager Pep Guardiola is one of five nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Coach, along with Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

In the women's category, five of the England teams that reached the World Cup final in August have been nominated. Goalkeeper Mary Earps is up for the Best Women's Goalkeeper, while Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James, and Keira Walsh have been nominated for the outfield player prize.

Lionesses' boss Sarina Wiegman is nominated for the Best Women's Coach award alongside outgoing Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

Meanwhile, FIFA has yet to confirm the precise venue of the event.