Mensah, who is also the captain of the side guided the Ohio based team into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

And this hard work has been rewarded with the Black Stars player being named into the Team of the Season in Major League Soccer (MLS).

In an usual style, the Columbus Crew management relayed this news to Jonathan Mensah through his wife, Kafui Mensah.

While in training with his teammates, the former Free State Stars player was put on a video call with his wife for the announcement.

Watch how it transpired below