The former Anderlecht star said ending Ghana’s trophy drought in AFCON should Ben the number one priority.

He explained that with the country’s trophy drought nearing four decades, any coach who takes over the Black Stars should aim at nothing but a trophy.

“Our major objective is to win a trophy so it’s a key agenda for every coach. Every coach has his philosophy but I believe you must have a large pool of players so that in case a player is unavailable, you can easily replace him.”

“It has been a long time since we won a trophy so winning it is important but having a good team will help you during tournaments”, he said.

Odartey has endorsed Akonnor’s plans, stating adding some new faces to the old players will help strengthen the Black Stars.