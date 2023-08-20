ADVERTISEMENT
Women's World Cup: Spain thrash England to win championship

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A momentous scene unfolded at Stadium Australia during the Women's World Cup tournament, as Spain clinched their first-ever championship title by overwhelming England in a thrilling showdown on Sunday.

Spain are Champions
Spain are Champions

In a remarkable display, Spain resoundingly defeated England, securing victory with a score of one goal to nil. The decisive goal was achieved in the 29th minute when Olga Carmona executed a powerful strike from the left wing that eluded English goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Despite England's fierce determination, their pursuit fell short against a formidable Spanish team that held the upper hand in the match. Olga Carmona's goal stood as the pivotal difference in a heart-pounding game.

As the final whistle blew, the pitch buzzed with activity as preparations for the trophy presentation swiftly took place. The England players were visibly emotional, watching on as jubilant Spanish players reveled in the celebration of this historic victory.

The Women's World Cup tournament, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, marked the ninth installment of the global sporting event and the first to be held in the southern hemisphere.

The encounter between England and Spain brought both nations to their first-ever Women's World Cup final, with England's quest for a major title extending beyond this tournament.

Aitana Bonmati
Aitana Bonmati Pulse Ghana
Spain Truimph over England in WC
Spain Truimph over England in WC Pulse Ghana
