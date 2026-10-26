Why underperforming Michael Carrick must be sacked as Manchester United coach

A humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth extended Manchester United's winless streak to eight games, leaving them 16th in the Premier League. With tactical disputes brewing and form collapsing, the case for sacking Michael Carrick has become overwhelming.

Michael Carrick, who is currently underperforming, must be sacked from his position as Manchester United coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Carrick’s impressive start as Manchester United’s interim coach now feels like a distant memory, with the former midfielder struggling to convince that he is the right man to lead the club forward.

United’s 3–0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday, October 25, has intensified the pressure on Carrick, whose side have gone eight matches without a win in all competitions. The result left United 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

For a club of United’s stature, that is an alarming position. The team is struggling to win matches, confidence appears to be draining from the squad, and questions are mounting over Carrick’s tactical decisions and ability to turn the situation around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrick deserves credit for the work he did after taking charge on an interim basis. However, football management is ultimately judged by results, and United’s performances this season have provided a compelling argument for the club’s hierarchy to consider a change.

Carrick has failed to build on his interim success

When Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim in January 2026, Manchester United needed stability and a fresh start. The former midfielder delivered an immediate improvement, guiding the team through an encouraging run that restored confidence and helped secure Champions League qualification.

That spell proved decisive in his appointment as permanent head coach. According to AFP, Carrick’s strong finish to the previous season helped United secure third place in the Premier League.

The club had good reason to believe that he could build on that progress. Carrick understood United’s culture, had experience working with the club’s players, and appeared capable of bringing greater stability to a team that had struggled under Amorim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the transition from interim coach to permanent manager has not gone to plan.

Instead of carrying last season’s momentum into the new campaign, United has suffered a sharp decline. Reuters reported on October 25 that the club had managed only two victories in 12 matches across all competitions this season.

The contrast is difficult to ignore. Carrick earned the permanent job because he improved United’s results, but he must now answer why that improvement has been followed by such a disappointing run.

Eight games without a win is unacceptable

The numbers make uncomfortable reading for Carrick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United have gone eight matches without a victory in all competitions, while their Premier League record stands at just seven points from eight games. Reuters reported that it was the club’s worst start at this stage of a league campaign since the 1986/87 season.

United’s last league victory came against Ipswich on August 30. Since then, they have struggled to turn matches into wins, allowing pressure to build with every disappointing result.

The problem is not simply that United have lost matches. It is that they have been unable to find a reliable way to stop the slide.

A team aiming to return to the Champions League places cannot afford to spend weeks searching for a league victory. Even at this early stage, the points dropped have left United with significant ground to recover.

Carrick may argue that rebuilding a team takes time, but the club cannot ignore the consequences of allowing poor form to continue. If results do not improve quickly, a change of manager may become necessary.

The Bournemouth defeat exposed United’s problems

The 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford was another painful reminder of how far United have fallen below expectations.

Rayan opened the scoring in the 38th minute before Marcus Tavernier doubled Bournemouth’s lead five minutes later. Evanilson added a third in the 71st minute to complete a convincing victory for Marco Rose’s side.

United struggled to respond after falling behind and offered little evidence that they could rescue the game. Defensive errors contributed to Bournemouth’s goals, while the home side failed to find the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result was especially damaging because United were playing in front of their own supporters, who expected a response after the team’s heavy midweek defeat to Como.

The Bournemouth loss extended United’s winless run to eight matches and left Carrick’s position under serious pressure.

For a manager, losing a match can be part of the job. But when defeats become part of a sustained run of poor results, the questions inevitably become more serious.

Carrick needs to show that he can organize his defense, restore confidence, and make United competitive again. The Bournemouth performance offered little reassurance that those improvements are imminent.

The Como defeat raised further questions about his tactics

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes was left furious during Manchester United's trip to Como. (Image: Getty)

United’s problems are not limited to the Premier League.

Before the Bournemouth defeat, they suffered a 4–1 loss to Como in the Champions League, a result that intensified scrutiny of Carrick’s approach.

The defeat also exposed tension between the manager and captain Bruno Fernandes. Reuters reported that Fernandes had criticized Carrick’s tactics following the Como match, after which the United captain was left out of the starting lineup against Bournemouth.

Carrick described the decision as a footballing choice, but the situation added another layer of uncertainty to an already difficult week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leaving a key player on the bench is not automatically a mistake. Managers must make difficult selection decisions, particularly when performances are poor. However, when tactical concerns are being raised publicly and results continue to deteriorate, those decisions attract greater scrutiny.

Carrick must demonstrate that he has a clear plan for improving United and that his tactical choices are helping the team rather than adding to its problems.

At present, the results have done little to strengthen confidence in his methods.

United cannot afford to let the season drift away

Manchester United appointed Carrick to build on the progress made at the end of last season. The club needed a coach who could restore consistency, improve performances, and guide the team back towards competing for major honors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, the current campaign has been dominated by poor results and uncertainty.

AFP reported that United had won only twice in 12 matches across all competitions this season, with their victories coming against newly promoted Ipswich and Azerbaijani side Sabah. The club’s early struggles have therefore extended beyond one competition or one difficult opponent.

United must also consider the cost of waiting too long to act. Every dropped point makes their recovery more difficult, while continued poor performances risk damaging the confidence of players and supporters alike.

Changing managers is never a guaranteed solution. United’s problems have been building over several seasons, and responsibility cannot rest entirely with the head coach. The club’s leadership, recruitment strategy, and players must also be examined.

Nevertheless, Carrick is responsible for the team’s preparation, tactics, and performances on the pitch. If he cannot find a way to stop the decline, Manchester United must be prepared to consider alternatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrick’s future should depend on results, not reputation

Michael Carrick

Carrick’s status as a former United midfielder and his positive interim spell helped him win the permanent role. But his history with the club cannot shield him from scrutiny.

The strongest argument for dismissing him is the gap between what United achieved under him last season and what they are producing now. A manager who earns a permanent appointment through improved results must be judged on whether he can sustain that progress.

His current record raises legitimate concerns: eight matches without a win, only seven points from eight Premier League games, a heavy Champions League defeat to Como, and a 3–0 loss at home to Bournemouth.

Those are not isolated setbacks. Together, they suggest that the United States are struggling to find both consistency and direction.

Carrick has acknowledged the difficult situation. Speaking after the Bournemouth defeat, he told Sky Sports, “What is next? I don’t know. I’ll always do what’s best for this football club. I don’t change that now. I love what I do. I love the responsibility, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

His comments reflect the uncertainty surrounding his position, but the bigger question is whether the club believes he can still turn things around.

Manchester United cannot afford to let Michael Carrick’s struggles derail the season. Eight matches without a win, a 3–0 home defeat to Bournemouth and growing tactical concerns make his position increasingly difficult to defend.