World Cup 2026 nears 2 million tickets sold

With the countdown to the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 underway, excitement among fans has soared: FIFA has confirmed that nearly two million tickets have already been sold, just ahead of the Final Draw scheduled for Friday, 5 December 2025.

The ticket sales boom comes as the world awaits the draw in Washington, D.C., where national teams, both qualified and still fighting for spots, will discover their group stage opponents. The draw will set the tone for what promises to be the largest and most widely watched edition of the World Cup.

Who’s buying the tickets as global demand soars.

According to FIFA, the bulk of the tickets purchased so far come from the host nations, the United States, Canada and Mexico, in that order. These are followed by strong sales from fans based in England, Germany, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Argentina and France. Overall, supporters from 212 countries and territories have already secured seats for the tournament.

FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer for the 2026 World Cup, Heimo Schirgi, said that the demand shows “huge global interest,” especially since 42 of the 48 tournament slots have already been decided.

With the much-awaited opening match in Mexico City kicking off in fewer than 200 days, we are ready and excited to welcome fans to North America next year for the biggest World Cup yet.

What happens next: random selection draw & match-by-match tickets

The next phase of ticket sales, that is the Random Selection Draw, opens on 11 December 2025 at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET), and will remain open until 13 January 2026. This will be the first chance for fans to apply for single-match tickets for specific games once group matchups are revealed after the Final Draw.

Fans with existing FIFA IDs can log in and apply through FIFA’s official ticket portal. New fans will need to create an account to participate. Applicants must specify which matches, ticket categories, and number of tickets they wish to purchase. If their application is successful (or partially successful), they will receive email confirmation and payment will be processed in February.Partial success means a fan may receive some but not all of the tickets requested.

For those who prefer to guarantee match tickets immediately, FIFA is also offering hospitality packages, until all stock is exhausted.

Visa & Travel Advisory:

Important for International FansFIFA has reminded ticket buyers that holding a match ticket does not guarantee entry into the host country. Fans travelling to the United States, Canada, or Mexico must comply with each country’s entry and visa requirements. Those heading to the U.S. may be eligible for the newly announced FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS) to help fast-track visa appointments.



Why the Surge Matters

The early rush for tickets underscores the extraordinary global interest in the 2026 World Cup, driven by its expanded 48-team format, co-hosting across three North American nations, and a unique time-zone advantage for worldwide viewers. Experts say the early sales also give FIFA and host venues confidence to finalise logistics and stadium arrangements.

Sky-high demand has also prompted concerns around dynamic pricing, resale markets, and ensuring fair access, that is, issues addressed by FIFA through ticket-category allocations, randomized draws, and official resale platforms.