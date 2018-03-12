news

Saham Insurance Ghana company limited's MD has been replaced by Mabel Nana Nyarko, a sign that the development of insurance will be the paramount focus of the company although the group is still making headlines in the Ghanaian insurance sector.

The appointment of Mabel is at once groundbreaking - she will be one of the few women to lead a pan African insurance company and yet also very traditional.

Mabel’s ascension also marks the re-emergence of a business developer at the helm of Sahama Insurance.

Mabel is bringing to bear her continental exposure, expertise, financial strength and clout, which will help position the company as a major force in the insurance market.

Despite the continued challenges posed by the Ghanaian economy, the company intends to revolutionize the insurance industry with well-tailored products and quality services.

The new MD began her career path as a stint at Banful Institute of Management Studies (BIMS) during her 3rd year in the University.

After that first internship, she impressed enough to be offered a job as Personal Assistant to the Chief Executive even before she wrote her last university exam.

Amongst her great achievements, she served as the vice president of the Ghana-South Africa Business Chamber.

Saham Insurance envisions to lead in the promotion of economic growth by providing the insuring public with secure, dynamic and professional services.