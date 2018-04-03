Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Jon Benjamin has thrown shade at Obinim


#ObinimStickerChallenge British diplomat goes after Ghanaian pastor known for self-proclaimed spiritual powers and extreme Christian practices

Daniel Obinim went viral entity after some stickers he allegedly sold performed numerous signs and wonders in people’s lives and Twitter has seen hilarious testimonies

Former British High Commissioner, Jon Benjamin, has yet again taken a dig at popular Ghanaian pastor Daniel Obinim over a trending challenge claimed to come from his camp.

A follower of the British diplomat asked him on Twitter to share his Obinim miracle and this got a quick jab from Jon Benjamin.

Bishop Daniel Obinim is a controversial Ghanaian preacher who calls himself an angel and claims to have special powers to turn into different creatures to guide or torment people.

This is not the first time Jon Benjamin has engaged the preacher in a controversial post.

In 2016 when Bishop Obinim made the claims of his ability to transform into animals, Jon Benjamin too to Twitter again to ridicule his comments. 

The controversial pastor has over the years sparked national outrage for infringement on rights of church members.

