Over 50% of pupils can’t read – UNICEF

news

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has indicated that just about 40 percent of basic school pupils can read, understand and solve basic numeracy problems.

This paints a gloomy picture of Ghana’s basic education system.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Social Policy Specialist with UNICEF Charles Dzradosi said the lack of needed investments in the basic education sector can be blamed for this situation.

READ ALSO: Historian tells who founded University of Ghana with ‘proof’

“About 123,000 kids are right now known to be out of School. They are not in School at all and those that are in School a huge chunk of them are not learning well enough either through poor teaching, learning materials because of that they are missing out on the actual outcomes for why they are in School.”

He added that the government’s Free SHS policy will fail if the foundation continues to deteriorate.

“So if we do not address the fundamental or that basic, children will grow up into basic and Senior High School without even knowing how to do proper calculation in Maths or write English.”

READ ALSO: Rival halls clash at University of Ghana

“The recent education assessment report for basic school indicated only about 40% of pupils are able to do their Maths and English well. So if we have such statistics what kind of people are you pushing into free SHS?” Mr. Dzradosi added.

He recommended that the government must pay attention to the quality of basic education offered to the pupils at that level since that is the foundation of any form of further education.