Home > Communities > Student >

Over 50% of pupils can’t read – UNICEF


Basic Education In Ghana Over 50% of pupils can’t read – UNICEF

The Social Policy Specialist with UNICEF Charles Dzradosi said the lack of needed investments in the basic education sector can be blamed for this situation.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has indicated that just about 40 percent of basic school pupils can read, understand and solve basic numeracy problems.

This paints a gloomy picture of Ghana’s basic education system.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Social Policy Specialist with UNICEF Charles Dzradosi said the lack of needed investments in the basic education sector can be blamed for this situation.

READ ALSO: Historian tells who founded University of Ghana with ‘proof’

“About 123,000 kids are right now known to be out of School. They  are not in School at all and those that are in School a huge chunk of them are not learning well enough either through poor teaching, learning materials because of that they are missing out on the actual outcomes for why they are in School.”

He added that the government’s Free SHS policy will fail if the foundation continues to deteriorate.

“So if we do not address the fundamental or that basic, children will grow up into basic and Senior High School without even knowing how to do proper calculation in Maths or write English.”

READ ALSO: Rival halls clash at University of Ghana

“The recent education assessment report for basic school indicated only about 40% of pupils are able to do their Maths and English well. So if we have such statistics what kind of people are you pushing into free SHS?” Mr. Dzradosi added.

He recommended that the government must pay attention to the quality of basic education offered to the pupils at that level since that is the foundation of any form of further education.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

History: JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG exaggerated - Baako slams Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG exaggerated - Baako slams Akufo-Addo
Chaos: Rival halls clash at University of Ghana Chaos Rival halls clash at University of Ghana
Historian tells who founded University of Ghana with ‘proof’ Historian tells who founded University of Ghana with ‘proof’
Okess student allegedly stabbed to death Okess student allegedly stabbed to death
In Northern Region: Snakes invade Karaga M/A JHS in Nanumba North In Northern Region Snakes invade Karaga M/A JHS in Nanumba North
School Appearance: University imposes library dress code to prevent girls from arousing boys School Appearance University imposes library dress code to prevent girls from arousing boys

Recommended Videos

Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’
Unemployment: Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers



Top Articles

1 History JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG exaggerated - Baako...bullet
2 Historian tells who founded University of Ghana with ‘proof’bullet
3 Chaos Rival halls clash at University of Ghanabullet
4 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
5 Okess student allegedly stabbed to deathbullet
6 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
7 In Northern Region Snakes invade Karaga M/A JHS in Nanumba Northbullet
8 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana...bullet
9 Choosing A School GES launches new website for BECE...bullet
10 School Appearance University imposes library dress...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet
4 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet

Student

Living With Disability GBU reveals over 1000 blind SHS students have no learning materials
National Service NSS releases pin codes for 2018/19 national service registration
In Brong Ahafo SHS students attack police station in Atebubu; injure cops
Tertiary Education Ashesi receives Presidential Charter