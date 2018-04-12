Home > Communities > Student >

POTAG Chair, 3 others invited by CID over assault


The invitation comes after the suspended rector of the school Professor Marfo-Owusu complained of an assault against him to the Police.

The Wa Regional Police Command has invited the leadership of the aggrieved staff of the Wa Polytechnic for questioning.

The chairman of the Polytechnic Teachers Association of Ghana (POTAG) Mubashiru Bamie confirmed to Accra-based Starr FM.

“The Registrar of Wa Polytechnic called me and told me that they have had a letter from the police CID inviting myself and some three others to come to the police [and] help them with investigations in a case of assault.”

The staff of the polytechnic prevented the Rector from entering his office by blocking all roads that lead to the school’s administration.

Mr Bamie said workers will repeat a similar action if the Rector returns, saying “if he comes we will block the roads again.”

The Rector was suspended for investigations to be carried out into corruption allegations levelled against him by the Polytechnic Governing Council. He has however filed a suit seeking to quash his suspension.

But Mr Bamie explained that even though they had been served with an injunction Prof Owusu’s suspension still holds since the “injunction had not been granted yet.”

The lecturers earlier called on the Governing Council of the institution to cancel the induction ceremony for the Rector, who had been in office for nearly a year, but the induction went ahead.

They accused Professor Marfo-Owusu of procuring a vehicle for himself at the cost of over five hundred thousand Ghana cedis without the approval of the Governing Council, and hence, should not be inducted.

