Lecturers threaten to chase out Rector again if he returns

The lecturers of the Wa Polytechnic in the Upper West Region have threatened to chase out their embattled Rector again if he is reinstated.

The Chairman of the Wa Polytechnic chapter of the Polytechnic Teachers Association of Ghana (POTAG) Mubash Bamie who was speaking on behalf of the of teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, said Professor Marco Owusu does not deserve to serve in that position given that he had been indicted in some corrupt deals.

His comments come a day after the workers denied the Rector access to the campus.

The staff of the polytechnic prevented the Rector from entering his office by blocking all roads that lead to the school’s administration.

Mr Bamie said workers will repeat a similar action if the Rector returns, saying “if he comes we will block the roads again.”

The Rector was suspended for investigations to be carried out into corruption allegations levelled against him by the Polytechnic Governing Council. He has however filed a suit seeking to quash his suspension.

But Mr Bamie explained that even though they had been served with an injunction Prof Owusu’s suspension still holds since the “injunction had not been granted yet.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Polytechnic Governing Council, Daniel Bagah, has said that the suit has been forwarded to the Council’s lawyers for consideration.

The lecturers earlier called on the Governing Council of the institution to cancel the induction ceremony for the Rector, who had been in office for nearly a year, but the induction went ahead.

They accused Professor Marfo-Owusu of procuring a vehicle for himself at the cost of over five hundred thousand Ghana cedis without the approval of the Governing Council, and hence, should not be inducted.