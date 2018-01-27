Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

'$1.5m, house and car': Shatta Wale's deal with Zylofon media


Dancehall Artiste '$1.5m, house and car': Shatta Wale's mouth-watering deal with Zylofon media

The details of the contract was not made known. However, a close pal of the self-acclaimed Dancehall artiste, George Britton, says he was offered a mouth-watering deal.

On Friday, multiple sources confirmed to Pulse.com.gh that arts and entertainment powerhouse, Zylofon Media has signed Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, aka 'Shatta Wale' to its record label, Zylofon Music.

The management of both sides met at Zylofon Media headquarters Thursday, January 26, 2018, to conclude the contract and later toured their offices and met with employees and artistes as well.

"$1.5million + House + Car sign-on on fee is a good deal for my Man Shatta Wale (  Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr.) Zylofon Media thanx for supporting Ghana Music,” he wrote on Facebook.

Following the signing of the agreement, Shatta Wale will be under the same roof with his arc-rival Stonebwoy.

He will also join the likes of Becca, Joyce Blessings, Obinini, Kumi Guitar and 100 other up and coming artistes signed to the record label.

The label will soon make the official announcement via a press soirée.

Pulse.com.gh also understands that the CEO of Zylofon Media and MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah played a major role in Shatta Wale and Bulldog's recent reunion. This move was made necessary to aid the new contractual talks.

