10 things you didn’t know about Kwesi Arthur

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Hip-hop artiste, Kwesi Arthur.
The “Grind Day” hitmaker was nominated for the “Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act” category alongside Mc Soffia (Brazil), Prince Waly (France), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria),Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK) and Iamddb (UK).
Massive votes are already going in for the Ground Up record label signee but a couple of people are wondering who Kwesi Arthur really is.
I contacted his team to share with Pulse.com.gh readers some interesting facts you probably didn’t know about Kwesi Arthur and here is what we had.
Even though he won the 2018 VGMA “Hip-hop Song of the Year” award with the remix of his hit song “Grind Day” featuring Sarkodie and Medikal, this is his major career success.
Kwesi Arthur is not just good at music but football as well. He told Pulse.com.gh “obviously music and I love football which I am good at.”
His favourite foot is fufu with palm nut soup even though he’s not selective when it comes to chow.
“I am not really selective when it comes to food, but I love fufu with palm nut soup,” he revealed.
No wonder he is a lyrical monster! He said “I look up to Drake, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Sarkodie.
He might look like a cool guy but not ‘cool’ when it comes to facing the realities of life. He is fearless!
Kwesi Arthur admits “(I am) fearless…this is a who I am.”
When life hits you so bad, you tend to find so many ways to survive. This is the story of Kwesi Arthur. When things weren’t going in the right direction, he nearly opted for a security guard job.
“I almost became a security guard,” he divulged.
He said, “at one point I wanted to be a soldier/lawyer.”
“I am me now because I invested in myself and positive vibes only no negative vibe,” he disclosed.
He told Pulse.com.gh that he’s very goofy even though he is calm and quite.
“Behind the calmness and with the spotlight, I like to ‘fool’ around with the same people I’ve known from time. Mep3 gyimie paaaa,” he revealed.