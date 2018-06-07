Pulse.com.gh logo
10 things you didn’t know about Kwesi Arthur


Group Up Chale! 10 things you didn't know about Kwesi Arthur

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Hip-hop artiste, Kwesi Arthur.

Kwesi Arthur play

Kwesi Arthur
Even since Kwesi Arthur was nominated for the 2018 edition of BET Awards, the internet has gone gaga, jubilating day and night.

The “Grind Day” hitmaker was nominated for the “Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act” category alongside Mc Soffia (Brazil), Prince Waly (France), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria),Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK) and Iamddb (UK).

Massive votes are already going in for the Ground Up record label signee but a couple of people are wondering who Kwesi Arthur really is.

I contacted his team to share with Pulse.com.gh readers some interesting facts you probably didn’t know about Kwesi Arthur and here is what we had.

1. Kwesi Arthur is the first Ghanaian to be nominated for the “Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act” category

 

Even though he won the 2018 VGMA “Hip-hop Song of the Year” award with the remix of his hit song “Grind Day” featuring Sarkodie and Medikal, this is his major career success.

2. He is good at kicking the ball

play Kwesi Arthur (Twitter)

 

Kwesi Arthur is not just good at music but football as well. He told Pulse.com.gh “obviously music and I love football which I am good at.”

3. Kwesi Arthur might look thin but eats heavy meals

play Kwesi Arthur (Instagram)

 

His favourite foot is fufu with palm nut soup even though he’s not selective when it comes to chow.

“I am not really selective when it comes to food, but I love fufu with palm nut soup,” he revealed.

4. He is inspired by Drake, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Ghana’s Sarkodie

 

No wonder he is a lyrical monster! He said “I look up to Drake, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Sarkodie.

5. Kwesi is FEARLESS

play Kwesi Arthur (Instagram)

 

He might look like a cool guy but not ‘cool’ when it comes to facing the realities of life. He is fearless!

Kwesi Arthur admits “(I am) fearless…this is a who I am.”

6. His favourite quote is “life is the greatest gift make good use of it.”

 

7. He almost switched his career for a security guard job

play Kwesi Arthur (Instagram)

 

When life hits you so bad, you tend to find so many ways to survive. This is the story of Kwesi Arthur. When things weren’t going in the right direction, he nearly opted for a security guard job.

“I almost became a security guard,” he divulged.

8. And at some point, he wanted to become a lawyer or soldier

play Kwesi Arthur (Instagram)

 

He said, “at one point I wanted to be a soldier/lawyer.”

9. Kwesi Arthur believes he reached this height of his career because he invested in himself

 

“I am me now because I invested in myself and positive vibes only no negative vibe,” he disclosed.

10. Kwesi Arthur is goofy if you care to know

play Kwesi Arthur (Instagram)

 

He told Pulse.com.gh that he’s very goofy even though he is calm and quite.

“Behind the calmness and with the spotlight, I like to ‘fool’ around with the same people I’ve known from time. Mep3 gyimie paaaa,” he revealed.

