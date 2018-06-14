news

CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet has warned bailer to stay away from his new signee, Wendy Shay.

Bullet, also know as Ricky Nana Agyeman, took to his Facebook page to warn other record labels/managers to stay away from Wendy Shay and that she is a property of Ruff Town Records.

Many have interpreted this post as a jab at Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, though Bullet never mentioned the name of NAM 1, it looks like a jab at him.

If we could recall that after the death of the late Ebony, the CEO of Zylofon Media made a revelation that the late Ebony begged for a bailout.

It is clear Bullet doesn’t want such to happen again,So he took to his Facebook page to share a picture of his new signee with the caption :

“This is a rufftown property, bailers stay off and go get your own?”, he warned.