"Bailers" stay off Wendy Shay and go get your own - Bullet


OWNED!!! This is a RuffTown property, "bailers" stay off Wendy Shay - Bullet shades NAM1?

Bullet, CEO of RuffTown Records, has warn "bailers" to stay of his artiste Wendy Shay and everyone is wondering if he is talking about Zylofon Media boss.

  Published:
play
CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet has warned bailer to stay away from his new signee, Wendy Shay.

Bullet, also know as Ricky Nana Agyeman, took to his Facebook page to warn other record labels/managers to stay away from Wendy Shay and that she is a property of Ruff Town Records.

Many have interpreted this post as a jab at Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, though Bullet never mentioned the name of NAM 1, it looks like a jab at him.

Bullet and Wendy Shay play Bullet and Wendy Shay

 

READ MORE: New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never happened before - Bullet

If we could recall that after the death of the late Ebony, the CEO of Zylofon Media made a revelation that the late Ebony begged for a bailout.

It is clear  Bullet doesn’t want such to happen again,So he took to his Facebook page to share a picture of  his new signee  with the caption :

This is a rufftown property, bailers stay off and go get your own?”, he warned.

