Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Céline Dion undergoes surgery


Céline Dion American singer cancels show due to surgery

American singer Céline Dion undergoes surgery on her ear

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Singer Céline Marie Claudette Dion popularly known in music as Céline Dion is suffering from a condition that has made it difficult for her to sing.

The singer announced this Wednesday night, saying She is cancelling several shows at her Las Vegas residency so she can undergo surgery.

Dion, according to the statement, she has a patulous eustachian tube, a condition in her middle ear that causes troubles with hearing. That condition “makes it extremely difficult to sing,” her team noted.

And though she had been treating it for more than a year with ear drops, that treatment stopped working, making the surgery necessary.

Celine Dion play Celine Dion

READ MORE: Roselyn Ngissah is pregnant

According to the Dallas Ear Institute, the eustachian tube connects the middle ear cavity to the throat.But people with Dion’s condition have an issue where their eustachian tube stays open and doesn’t close when it should.

That causes symptoms like muffled hearing, hearing your own voice and feeling your breathing in your ear, and an urge to “clear” your ear all the time.

Dion announced the news on her Facebook page:

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately… I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens….“I just can’t believe it! “I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”she said in the statement.

She’ll be cancelling her performances from March 27 through April 18, and return to the Las Vegas stage on May 22.Anyone who has purchased tickets will get refunds.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sister Deborah: Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money Sister Deborah Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money
VIDEO: Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelson VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelson
Patapaa: My artiste is now arrogant – Manager Patapaa My artiste is now arrogant – Manager
Photo: Roselyn Ngissah is pregnant Photo Roselyn Ngissah is pregnant
Rico Swavey: BB Naija contestant had wet dreams last night (Video) Rico Swavey BB Naija contestant had wet dreams last night (Video)
George Lutterodt: Counsellor discloses his respect for prostitutes George Lutterodt Counsellor discloses his respect for prostitutes

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Joselyn Dumas Joins Multimedia Celebrity News Joselyn Dumas Joins Multimedia
Audio: GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Itz Tiffany: Afro-Pop Singer Says She Will Bounce Back Soon Itz Tiffany Afro-Pop Singer Says She Will Bounce Back Soon



Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumoursbullet
2 Highest Feast Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L,...bullet
3 Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress claps back at...bullet
4 Shatta Movement Jay Z also has a ‘big mouth’ – Shatta Wale blasts...bullet
5 Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis...bullet
6 Shatta Wale “Stonebwoy is the most foolish and senseless...bullet
7 VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
8 Zylofon Saga Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission –...bullet
9 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on...bullet
10 Stonebwoy Here is why singer married Dr Louisa Ansong...bullet

Related Articles

Wisa Highlife artiste to know his fate April 25
Yaa Pono Rapper claims Shatta Wale's mouth is bigger than JAY-Z
Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed book launch
Rev Azigiza Jnr Pastor confesses to dating 17 girls
George Lutterodt Counsellor discloses his respect for prostitutes

Top Videos

1 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkorbullet
2 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
5 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
6 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
8 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over...bullet
9 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
10 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet

Celebrities

Rev. Azigiza
Rev Azigiza Jnr Pastor confesses to dating 17 girls
Kafui Danku
Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed book launch
Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono
Yaa Pono Rapper claims Shatta Wale's mouth is bigger than JAY-Z
Wisa Greid
Wisa Highlife artiste to know his fate April 25