Charlotte Osei, Efya, Afia Poku , and others honored at Glitz Ghana Women Awards

The 2018 Ghana Women of the Year Honors, powered by Glitz, took place yesterday, April 21ST at the Labadi Beach Hotel with the presence of some powerful ladies causing positive changes in the country all gathered.

This year’s edition happens to be its third edition. Women excelling and making a great impact in various fields of their endeavors were acknowledged.

Madam Charlotte Osei, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission was the first to be regarded with much respect in her role of Governance. Her numerous feats and her life story like the rest of the Honourees was shown displayed on a screen to inspire the next generation of ambitious and impact-conscious women.

Other celebrants included Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh (Corporate Personality), Afia Pokua (Excellence in Media), and Kosi Yankey (Excellence in Public Enterprise).

The rest were Juliet Asante (Excellence in Film), Dr. Nana Ama Barnes-Amoa (Excellence in Health), Dziffa Akua Ametam (Young Star) and Efya (Musical Arts).

Some highlights of the event was an inspiring speech Anita Erskine gave about women empowerment, Yaa Yaa and Adina also thrilled guest to some of Efya’s biggest hits since the inception of her career before she was called to take her accolade.

Claudia Lumor in an exclusive interview with Glitz Africa noted that “The Honourees are selected by an astute board of achievers who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.”