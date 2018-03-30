Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony’s mother pleads with media not to stop playing her songs


Ebony’s mother pleads with media not to stop playing her songs

Mother of dancehall sensation Ebony Reigns known in real life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, Beatrice Oppong, has appealed to the media not to stop playing songs of her deceased daughter.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mother of dancehall sensation Ebony Reigns known in real life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, Beatrice Oppong, has appealed to the media not to stop playing songs of her deceased daughter.

Beatrice Oppong says her daughter’s song on the airwaves is keeping her memories alive hence she wants the media to sustain the airplay her songs are enjoying.

“I still don’t believe my daughter is dead even after her burial because her songs are all over reminding me of the great daughter I bore”.

“I plead with you the people in media not to stop playing her songs”, she told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

She also debunked rumours circulating that she and her daughter were not really on good terms hence her behaviour.

“My daughter and I were very close and I used to come to Ghana twice every year to spend time with her but the nature of her job did not allow us to spend much time together as we would have expected” She said.

According to her she is surprised at the manner in which some Ghanaians talk about the supposed grudge between them.

She urged Ghanaians to stop spreading those rumors because they are no grudges between her and the family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pre-wedding Photoshoot: Becca set to wed Stonebwoy's manager? Pre-wedding Photoshoot Becca set to wed Stonebwoy's manager?
Poet/Playwright: Ghana@60 committee 'never paid' me for my work- Playwright says Poet/Playwright Ghana@60 committee 'never paid' me for my work- Playwright says
Kwaku Manu: Actor behind Lil Win's death hoax? Kwaku Manu Actor behind Lil Win's death hoax?
Shatta Wale: Dancehall artiste invites Akufo-Addo to his 'Zylofon ship house' Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste invites Akufo-Addo to his 'Zylofon ship house'
Stonebwoy: Dancehall artiste says men of God don’t share prophecies via Facebook Stonebwoy Dancehall artiste says men of God don’t share prophecies via Facebook
Nana Akufo-Addo: How Ghanaian celebs wished President Akufo-Addo a happy birthday Nana Akufo-Addo How Ghanaian celebs wished President Akufo-Addo a happy birthday

Recommended Videos

Casper Nyovest: Angry Shatta Wale Fans On My Neck – South African Laments Casper Nyovest Angry Shatta Wale Fans On My Neck – South African Laments
Sarkodie: Ghanaian Rapper Challenges Davido To A Jollof Cooking Competition Sarkodie Ghanaian Rapper Challenges Davido To A Jollof Cooking Competition
Brymo - Heya Brymo - Heya



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste invites Akufo-Addo to his 'Zylofon ship house'bullet
2 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeralbullet
3 Pre-wedding Photoshoot Becca set to wed Stonebwoy's manager?bullet
4 Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice...bullet
5 Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artistebullet
6 Stonebwoy Dancehall artiste says men of God don’t share...bullet
7 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
8 Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?bullet
9 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody –...bullet
10 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
5 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
6 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officerbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Countryman Songobullet

Celebrities

Brymo goes nude in a new music video
Twitter Reacts Nigerian Artiste, Brymo goes nude in a new music video
Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday
Nana Addo's Birthday Rebecca Addo wishes husband a lovely birthday
Cassper Nyovest and Shatta Wale
Cassper Nyovest "I am used to jabs from Shatta Wale fans" - says rapper
Wutah
Wutah Music group on the verge of collapsing for the second time?