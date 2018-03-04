Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony's funeral in limbo


Dancehall Artiste Ebony's funeral in limbo

The family had announced that Ebony's funeral will be held at the Black Star Square on March 17 during her one week memorial service.

The funeral of Ebony Reigns appears to be in limbo over the venue.

But according to Ebony's father, the venue the family had planned to use for the funeral service has been booked.

Speaking on Peace FM's Entertainment Review Show Saturday, Mr Nana Poku Kwarteng said the venue is the challenge, admitting that he did not do proper checks before announcing the Black Star Square as the venue for his daughter's burial service.

“The venue is the challenge. We earlier had the indication that we could hold it there but as it stands, it’s a little dicey. The Canadian High Commission has an event at the Forecourt of the State House on the very day. It had been booked way back. The Black Star Square had also been booked by Aglow International,” he stated on the show.

According to him, a meeting with the Chief of Staff has been scheduled on Monday to address the issue.

“I announced the venue but maybe my homework was not well done or something. Let’s hold on. We are meeting the Chief of Staff on Monday to finalize issues. After that, we will brief the country about the development,” he noted.

