Police deny asking mortuary man to record Ebony’s corpse


Ebony's death Police deny asking mortuary man to record Ebony's corpse

According to the Police, they never asked him to take a video of the late dancehall star, contrary to explanations given by the mortuary man.

The mortuary man who videoed the corpse of the late Ebony Reigns did so for his own personal interest, the Police has said.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express disgust after the said mortuary man was caught on camera touching the naked body parts of the late singer.

In the said video, which has since gone viral, the mortuary is seen spreading his hands across the corpses of Ebony and her friend, Franky Kuri, as another stands by to video the action.

The mortuary man later explained, through a friend, that he was asked by the CID investigating the incident to video the bodies of the victims so it can be used as evidence.

However, it has now been revealed that the Police never gave such instructions and actually knew nothing about the act perpetrated by the mortuary man.

Nhyra FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah said in an interview with Hitz FM that the Police have confirmed to him that the morgue attendant videoed the corpses on his own accord and will.

“…the police said he took those visuals because of the buzz around Ebony’s death because she is popular he wants to show off to his colleagues. He wants to show them that he is the mortuary attendant who attended to Ebony’s body…,” he said.

The late Ebony Reigns, known in real life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died on February 8 after being involved in a fatal car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

Her funeral is set to be held at the Independence Square, with her burial date also set for March 17.

Ms Princess Duncan donates to Royal Seed Orphanage
Ms Princess Duncan Miss Commonwealth 2017 donates to Royal Seed Orphanage (Photos)
Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee
Ebony Dead Ebony’s soldier to be buried on March 23
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian This first photo of Chicago West will steal your heart!
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Comedian loses daughter, Ensa, at age 44