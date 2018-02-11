news

A Ghanaian prophet who allegedly predicted Ebony Reigns death has reportedly foreseen Shatta Wale's death.

The prophet, Cosmos Walker Affran, shared his initial post which predicted nationwide mourning and tears, reminding his Facebook followers in reference to Reigns death in a fatal accident around 11 pm on Thursday, February 8, on her way from Sunyani.

See his post below:

How Ghana's Ebony died

COP Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, confirmed the death of Ebony while speaking in an interview with the radio station.

According to him, the songstress had a fatal accident around 11 pm Thursday on her way from Sunyani.

Other media reports state that the artiste passed away while at the Becchem Government Hospital.

The police commander stated that three other people – two ladies and a soldier who were with the female musician have also lost their lives.

However, it is reported that that the driver of Ebony’s car, though in a critical condition, is not dead.

Stay with us as the story develops.