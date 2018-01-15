news

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has said that she would buy a ring and propose to her boyfriend if he delays.

According to her, she does not see anything wrong with a woman proposing to a man.

She said it is not a big deal for a lady to tell a man she like him but some people have made it look very weird for women.

“I think you can still tell a man you like him, I’ve done that before and I also feel the world has changed so much that now if my man is not proposing I will buy and ring and do that, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

She added that even though she does not want to rush into marriage, she wishes to marry someday because she needs a companion she can share her problems with.

“I want to get married for the companionship, I think not really now because sometimes my career makes it difficult.”

She quickly added that she does not want to be pressured into getting married.

She revealed that considering her career, it is difficult to allow men to come into her space but eventually when she’s old and finally happy with what she wants to achieve she will want someone to be by her side.