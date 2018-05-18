John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her husband

news

The wife of John Dumelo has finally spoken about their marriage on social media.

In an Instagram post, Gifty Mawuenya said she was grateful to God for giving him such a husband.

“Thank you Lord Jesus for my yummy dark hot chocolate husband…indeed you make all things beautiful in your time.”

Prior to their marriage Gifty Mawuenya had never posted a photo of she and John Dumelo before.

The Ghanaian actor had also not posted a photo of Gifty on his timeline before, not even on her birthday in February.

John Dumelo married Gifty Mawuenya on May 12, 2018, in Accra with top stars showing up to support the two. Ex-President Mahama was at the wedding to show some love to the new couple.

However, actress and TV host Afia Schwarzenegger has predicted that John Dumelo will cheat on Gifty with his numerous girlfriends after their honeymoon.