Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her husband


Mrs Dumelo John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her husband

In an Instagram post, Gifty Mawuenya said she was grateful to God for giving him such a "yummy dark hot chocolate husband."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gifty Mawunya Nkornu and John Dumelo play

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu and John Dumelo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The wife of John Dumelo has finally spoken about their marriage on social media.

In an Instagram post, Gifty Mawuenya said she was grateful to God for giving him such a husband.

“Thank you Lord Jesus for my yummy dark hot chocolate husband…indeed you make all things beautiful in your time.”

play

 

Prior to their marriage Gifty Mawuenya had never posted a photo of she and John Dumelo before.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof

The Ghanaian actor had also not posted a photo of Gifty on his timeline before, not even on her birthday in February.

John Dumelo married Gifty Mawuenya on May 12, 2018, in Accra with top stars showing up to support the two. Ex-President Mahama was at the wedding to show some love to the new couple.

However, actress and TV host Afia Schwarzenegger has predicted that John Dumelo will cheat on Gifty with his numerous girlfriends after their honeymoon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Coat Vien: Samini tells Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa Coat Vien Samini tells Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa
Pregnancy Saga: Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant Pregnancy Saga Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant
Asumadu: Rapper prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah Asumadu Rapper prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah
Singer: Mayorkun attacks man who slammed his female fans for calling him ‘cute’ Singer Mayorkun attacks man who slammed his female fans for calling him ‘cute’
Bailout: Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it Bailout Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it
They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Zylofon couldn’t pay artiste’s GH₵ 32,000 foundation launch Celebrity News Zylofon couldn’t pay artiste’s GH₵ 32,000 foundation launch
Fella Makafui: Actress becomes latest celeb to crush on Patapaa Fella Makafui Actress becomes latest celeb to crush on Patapaa
Celebrities: Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale Celebrities Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaabullet
2 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after...bullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriendsbullet
4 Celebrity Couple Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumoursbullet
5 Photos Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proofbullet
6 Photo & Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her new 3.6 billion cedis...bullet
7 Celebrity Marriage John Dumelo would cheat on his wife after...bullet
8 Mr Eazi "I've never been romantically in love with Fella...bullet
9 Saga Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to...bullet
10 Video Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand...bullet

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
3 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
6 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about...bullet
7 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
8 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
9 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet

Celebrities

Efya with mother, Nana Adwoa Awindoor
Nana Adwoa Awindoor Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother
Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia
Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia
Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6 billion cedis Range Rover Evoque on display
Actress Nana Ama McBrown sets records straight; says she is 40 not 44
Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Report Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing