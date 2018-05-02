Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Maame Dokono was right; Moesha’s ass is artificial – Moesha’s friend


Abena Moet Maame Dokono was right; Moesha’s butt is all artificial – Moesha’s friend

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A best friend of Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has said that Moesha has had 3 surgeries to have her butt enlarged.

Abena Moet said Moesha did the enlargement in Ghana at Doctor Obengfo’s clinic and not in the USA as many people keep saying.

Abena Moet said on Accra-based Okay FM that Moesha occasionally goes to the clinic for a checkup and she is always aware when she goes in.

Abena Moet’s comment comes after veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe also known as Maame Dokono said that Moesha is using artificial to snatch husbands and fathers of other people.

READ ALSO: Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a movie, not real

Maame Dokono in an interview said: “Moesha’s butt is even artificial because I have heard that she had to go through surgeries to have it like that and instead of doing something meaningful for yourself, you rather using your butt to sleep with men for money. It’s a bad practice.”

Moesha has been in the news for some time after she granted an interview to CNN’s Christine Amanpour.

In the interview, Moesha said the only way for a Ghanaian woman to survive in the country is to date a married man.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

D-Black: You are still twisting your words on air - Rapper to Halifx D-Black You are still twisting your words on air - Rapper to Halifx
Mr Eazi: I have never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui - Singer Mr Eazi I have never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui - Singer
Pant Removing Pastor: Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a movie, not real Pant Removing Pastor Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a movie, not real
Mr Eazi: I’m worth more than a million dollars - Singer Mr Eazi I’m worth more than a million dollars - Singer
Moesha Boduong: Actress resurfaces after weeks of silence; says she misses Ghanaians Moesha Boduong Actress resurfaces after weeks of silence; says she misses Ghanaians
Bailout: Halifax Ansah-Addo breaks silence on GHC10k Wisa bailout Bailout Halifax Ansah-Addo breaks silence on GHC10k Wisa bailout

Recommended Videos

Counselor Lutterodt: Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga' Counselor Lutterodt Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga'
Wisa Greid: Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court Wisa Greid Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court
Video: Mr Eazi on Delay Show Video Mr Eazi on Delay Show



Top Articles

1 Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook?bullet
2 Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"bullet
3 VIDEO Jackie Appiah without ‘wig’ pops upbullet
4 Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with...bullet
5 Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby daddy’ pops upbullet
6 Pant Removing Pastor Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was...bullet
7 Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale reveals details of his meeting...bullet
8 Temi Otedola 4 Things you should know about Mr Eazi's new...bullet
9 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits she is uglybullet
10 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
7 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
8 EBONYbullet
9 Countryman Songobullet
10 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her...bullet

Celebrities

Kanye West
Kanye West "Slavery was a choice" - rapper says
Kanye West with Charlemagne
Kanye West Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown, here's what you need to know
Wisa Greid
Wisa Greid Singer says he almost failed as an artiste
Halifax Ansah Addo
Benevolence Zylofon Media's Halifax Ansah pays off Wisa Greid's GHc 8,400 court fine