news

A best friend of Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has said that Moesha has had 3 surgeries to have her butt enlarged.

Abena Moet said Moesha did the enlargement in Ghana at Doctor Obengfo’s clinic and not in the USA as many people keep saying.

Abena Moet said on Accra-based Okay FM that Moesha occasionally goes to the clinic for a checkup and she is always aware when she goes in.

Abena Moet’s comment comes after veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe also known as Maame Dokono said that Moesha is using artificial to snatch husbands and fathers of other people.

READ ALSO: Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a movie, not real

Maame Dokono in an interview said: “Moesha’s butt is even artificial because I have heard that she had to go through surgeries to have it like that and instead of doing something meaningful for yourself, you rather using your butt to sleep with men for money. It’s a bad practice.”

Moesha has been in the news for some time after she granted an interview to CNN’s Christine Amanpour.

In the interview, Moesha said the only way for a Ghanaian woman to survive in the country is to date a married man.