Mortuary man says Police asked him to video Ebony’s corpse as evidence


Ebony's Death 'Fondling' mortuary man says Police asked him to video Ebony's corpse as evidence

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express disgust after the said mortuary man was caught on camera touching the naked body parts of the late dancehall diva.

The mortuary man at the center of the leaked video in which the corpse of the late Ebony was being ‘fondled’ has broken his silence on the subject.

In the said video, which has since gone viral, the mortuary is seen spreading his hands across the corpses of Ebony and her friend, Franky Kuri, as another stands by to video the action.

Some Ghanaians have since called for the mortuary man to be arrested, saying he has failed to respect the dead.

However, giving his own version, the mortuary man, who spoke through a friend, said he did nothing wrong and was just going about his normal duties.

The said friend told Nhyira FM that the mortuary man was actually asked by the CID investigating the incident to video the bodies of the victims so it can be used as evidence.

“Thus, when he was asked by the pathologists working on the bodies to go and check if the bodies were ready to undergo autopsy, he took videos of them so it could be used as evidence…,”  he said.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police command has declared the mortuary man wanted.

Briefing the media on the subject, Chief Superintendent Yankson said the Police has “been instructed to commence investigations into the matter and bring those perpetrators to book”.

The late Ebony Reigns, known in real life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died on February 8 after being involved in a fatal car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

Her funeral is set to be held at the Independence Square, with her burial date also set at March 17.

