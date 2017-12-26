Movie Director :  'Benedicta Gafah and Salma Mumin horrible to work with'- Kofi Asamoah

news

Ghanaian movie director and producer, Kofi Asamoah has blasted actresses Benedicta Gafah and Salma Mumin, saying they are not disciplined and have not respect for time.

His comments comes on the heels of heated debate about the state of Ghana's movie industry. Many analysts have argued that the industry is collapsing due to lack of patriotism while others have attributed it to indiscipline and complacency.

Speaking to Accra-based Zylofon FM, Kofi Asamoah indicated that the cause was due to indiscipline in the industry.

In his opinion, many actors and actresses lacked discipline.

He lamented that many actors do not respect because they believe they are now on top of their game.

When asked to reveal such actors, the movie director did not hesitate to mention actresses Benedicta Gafah and Salma Mumin.

He said the duo did not have any respect for time, and after arriving late on set, they give flimsy excuses for why they were late on set.

He said for the Ghanaian movie industry to progress, there was a need for change in attitude.