Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby daddy’ pops up

Ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to news of the identity of her baby daddy by deleting posts of her son on social media.

On Tuesday the internet went buzzing after a man named Richard Brown claimed to be the father of Nana Aba’s son, Paa Kow Anamoah.

In a Facebook post, Richard Brown screenshotted the television presenter and her teenage son in playful mood which he captioned: “Daddy loves you so much my son. God knows I really do son."

The said post has got many Ghanaians talking on social media, with the subject continuing to gain weight due to Nana Aba’s silence.

Also, the GHOne news editor has courted more controversy after deleting previous photos of her son that she shared on social media.

Last Friday she shared a picture of her son on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: "Getting my son to pose for a picture is as difficult as pinning a medal on a shadow. Why are boys like this?"

However, following the claims by Richard Brown she took down the post on her Instagram page.

It is currently unknown if the claims are true, however, Nana Aba has previously stated that she hasn't spoken to her son's dad in over 16 years.