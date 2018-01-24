Negative comments don’t bother me anymore - MzVee

news

Ghanaian Dancehall artist, MzVee has said the negative reportage written about her by the press does not bother her as it once did.

In an interview with the “Tonight Show” host Andrew Tandoh Adotey, the “Natural girl” hitmaker said the negative reportage about her used to get to her.

She, however, explained that now as she has grown in the industry and is aware of the intricacies of the entertainment world she is not bothered.

“A lot of these bloggers and writers, journalist do these because they want many readers so they put up very crazy headlines so they get readers", MzVee lamented.

"But it is not fair to someone like me because it actually crashes me. It used to really worry but I now have put a kind of wall up around me," she added.

