Olamide trolls Patapeezy

news

Its seems Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji, known in showbiz as Olamide has joined the mocking crew of Patapaa.

Olamide has hilariously trolled Ghanaian artiste Patapeezy on social media.

Patapeezy has been the most trending Ghanaian artiste since he performed at Ghana meet Naija.

He has also been mocked since his lost out at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and is no surprise that Olamide has joined the mocking crew.

Olamide shared one of Patapaa’s freestyle videos he posted while he was in Europe. In the video, the 'One Corner' hitmaker was seen singing in English as he mispronounces a word.

Olamide decided to hilariously mimic Patapeezy’s freestyle.

He merged the two videos with a beat by Olamide’s record label, YBNL Nation which was created by Producer Pheelz. This got the Internet laughing out loud.

Olamide took to his Instagram page to share the merged video with caption: “#Repost @pheelzonthebeat ??? Ladies and gentlemen NOTHINER ? @baddosneh @patapaa_amisty ????. No matter what we do in this life, we are nothing but a pencil in the hand of the creator.”

It might also be an announcement of an upcoming ‘collaboration’ between Olamide and Patapaa.