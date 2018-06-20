Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Olamide trolls Patapeezy


Freestyle Olamide trolls Patapeezy

Nigerian singer Olamide has hilariously trolled Ghanaian artiste Patapeezy on social media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Its seems Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji, known in showbiz as Olamide has joined the mocking crew of Patapaa.

Olamide has hilariously trolled Ghanaian artiste Patapeezy on social media.

Patapeezy has been the most trending Ghanaian artiste since he performed at Ghana meet Naija.

He has also been mocked since his lost out at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and is no surprise that Olamide has joined the mocking crew.

Olamide shared one of Patapaa’s freestyle videos he posted while he was in Europe. In the video, the 'One Corner' hitmaker was seen singing in English as he mispronounces a word.

Olamide decided to hilariously mimic Patapeezy’s freestyle.

He merged the two videos with a beat by Olamide’s record label, YBNL Nation which was created by Producer Pheelz. This got the Internet laughing out loud.

Olamide took to his Instagram page to share the merged video with caption: “#Repost @pheelzonthebeat ??? Ladies and gentlemen NOTHINER ? @baddosneh @patapaa_amisty ????. No matter what we do in this life, we are nothing but a pencil in the hand of the creator.”

 

It might also be an announcement of an upcoming ‘collaboration’ between Olamide and Patapaa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Jeezz! No camera tricks; kissing in movies are real – Yvonne Nelson Jeezz! No camera tricks; kissing in movies are real – Yvonne Nelson
Oops! Shatta Wale says he didn't ask you to watch his snap, a reaction to the BJ video Oops! Shatta Wale says he didn't ask you to watch his snap, a reaction to the BJ video
Marriage goals: Kalsoum Sinare eulogises husband Anthony Baffoe; says she’d choose him any day Marriage goals Kalsoum Sinare eulogises husband Anthony Baffoe; says she’d choose him any day
Olamide: Nigerian rapper hilariously trolls Patapaa (VIDEO) Olamide Nigerian rapper hilariously trolls Patapaa (VIDEO)
Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat? Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?
Video: Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger

Recommended Videos

Video: Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger
Yvonne Nelson: 'You don’t feed me, so mind your business' – Actress Yvonne Nelson 'You don’t feed me, so mind your business' – Actress
Celebrity News: Nadia Buari delivers 4 kids in 3 years Celebrity News Nadia Buari delivers 4 kids in 3 years



Top Articles

1 Photos ‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shopbullet
2 Dirty Enemies Sex tape is fake; evil minds want to destroy my...bullet
3 Fela Makafui Actress breaks silence on wine shop shutdownbullet
4 Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj...bullet
5 Sex Tape Saga Shatta Wale reacts to actress Fella Makafui...bullet
6 Wine shop saga “Don’t rejoice too much, you might look stupid...bullet
7 Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and...bullet
8 Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years...bullet
9 I am blind in one eye due to abuse - Nana Yaa narratesbullet
10 Rosemond Brown Actress proud of dating 50-year-old man...bullet

Related Articles

Prophesy 'Fancy Gadam will make all the noise but won’t go anywhere’ – Blakk Rasta
Big Ballers Drake surprises Dad with $100k Bentley for Father’s Day
Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger
XXXTentacion 20-year-old American rapper shot dead
Sex Tape Saga Shatta Wale reacts to actress Fella Makafui alleged sex-tape
Sex Tape Saga Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management
Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?
Olamide Nigerian rapper hilariously trolls Patapaa (VIDEO)
Marriage goals Kalsoum Sinare eulogises husband Anthony Baffoe; says she’d choose him any day

Top Videos

1 Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash on hawkersbullet
2 Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia...bullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncébullet
6 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
7 Video Sista Afia says familial diabetic history made her...bullet
8 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
9 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
10 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover...bullet

Celebrities

Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management
Sex Tape Saga Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management
Mzbel
Stalled!!! John Mahama losing 2016 election has affected my music career – Mzbel
XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion 20-year-old American rapper shot dead
Blakk Rasta
Prophesy 'Fancy Gadam will make all the noise but won’t go anywhere’ – Blakk Rasta