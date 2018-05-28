Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a Degree


Guess Which University Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a Degree

Well it looks like Medikal’s priority is parallel to Sister Deborah’s marriage plans.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rapper Medikal a member of Criss Waddle AMG Business has hinted his intention of continuing his education to get a degree.

Only few musicians in Ghana can boast of being graduates aside their music career and we think it’s a step in the right direction for the young rapper.

The rapper in a tweet disclosed that he was going to apply to the university next year and that the university he hopes to attend was the nation’s premier University.

play

 

READ ALSO: Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah

He tweeted: “Straight A student Wati”

 

He again tweeted but this time gave more insight: “I’m starting school next year, Legon !, maybe I go dey Pent.”

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Best dressed: KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities Best dressed KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities
Photos: John Dumelo and his dad stole our heart with these photos Photos John Dumelo and his dad stole our heart with these photos
Singer: I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah Singer I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah
Oop! Calling Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' is a plus to me – King Promise Oop! Calling Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' is a plus to me – King Promise
Oop! MUSIGA reacts to Hammer’s resignation Oop! MUSIGA reacts to Hammer’s resignation
Video: Afia Schwarzenegger says Delay forced her to dump white boyfriend Video Afia Schwarzenegger says Delay forced her to dump white boyfriend

Recommended Videos

Photos: Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal Photos Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal
Celebrity News: Facebook users troll Shatta Wale over ‘eczema’ on his neck Celebrity News Facebook users troll Shatta Wale over ‘eczema’ on his neck
Hilarious: Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’ Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’



Top Articles

1 Photos John Dumelo and his dad stole our heart with these photosbullet
2 Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’bullet
3 Best dressed KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebritiesbullet
4 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't crave...bullet
5 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos, admits...bullet
6 Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Walebullet
7 Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social mediabullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenegger says Delay forced her to dump...bullet
9 Photos Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after...bullet
10 Pulse Chat The beginning of Ebony Reigns' journey in...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Actress Victoria Lebene seals lucrative ambassadorial deal
Photos Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal
Oops! Boris Kodjoe named film Ambassador for Ghana
Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’
Oops! Afia Schwarzenegger dares NDC to contact her for election campaign
Inspiration Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba
Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media
Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’
Pregnancy Saga Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of the actress
Photos Actress Victoria Lebene seals lucrative ambassadorial deal

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
3 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
4 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her...bullet
5 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
6 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
7 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands...bullet
8 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on...bullet
9 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Mercy Johnson Actress loses mum
Fake News Police deny detaining 18-month-old baby
Social Media Shatta Wale trolled for having ‘skin rash’ on his neck
Victoria Lebene seals lucrative ambassadorial deal with Pineapple Cosmetics
Photos Actress Victoria Lebene seals lucrative ambassadorial deal