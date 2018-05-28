Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a Degree

Well it looks like Medikal’s priority is parallel to Sister Deborah’s marriage plans.
Only few musicians in Ghana can boast of being graduates aside their music career and we think it’s a step in the right direction for the young rapper.
The rapper in a tweet disclosed that he was going to apply to the university next year and that the university he hopes to attend was the nation’s premier University.
He tweeted: “Straight A student Wati”
He again tweeted but this time gave more insight: “I’m starting school next year, Legon !, maybe I go dey Pent.”