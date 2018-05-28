Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a Degree

news

Rapper Medikal a member of Criss Waddle AMG Business has hinted his intention of continuing his education to get a degree.

Only few musicians in Ghana can boast of being graduates aside their music career and we think it’s a step in the right direction for the young rapper.

The rapper in a tweet disclosed that he was going to apply to the university next year and that the university he hopes to attend was the nation’s premier University.

He tweeted: “Straight A student Wati”

He again tweeted but this time gave more insight: “I’m starting school next year, Legon !, maybe I go dey Pent.”