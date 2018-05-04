‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics

news

Richard Brown has hit back at those criticising him for claiming paternity over Nana Aba Anamoah’s son.

According to him, those who cannot say good things about should just “shut up”, rather than attack him.

The businessman has made the headlines after he boldly claimed to have fathered the ace broadcaster’s son, Paa Kow Anamoah.

Richard Brown sent social media into a frenzy when he took to Facebook to state that he is the father of Nana Aba’s son.

In a post that has since been the talk of town, he wrote: “Daddy loves you so much my son. God knows I really do son."

He continued with several other related posts, reaffirming that he is the “real” father of the boy and that his claims are “true”.

However, he was slammed by several Ghanaians for abandoning his parental duties only to resurface to reap where he did not sow.

This follows reports that Richard Brown refused to claim ownership after impregnating Nana Aba whiles she was still a naïve SHS girl.

But in a bold move, the businessman has rejected such criticisms, opting to slam his detractors in return.

In a Facebook post, Richard Brown hit back at his critics, insisting those who cannot say good things about him should just shut up.

“My secret is my power and if you can’t say anything good about me, [then] you better shut up!” he wrote on his timeline.

Nana Aba has, however, so far refused to comment on the matter despite the subject continuing to gain weight in the media.