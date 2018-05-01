Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

VIDEO: Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"


Shatta Wale’s 'newly found sweetheart', who is also a musician, was spotted jamming to “Gringo” over the weekend and the video has gone viral.

Bigail, the lady who is allegedly dating Shatta Wale, has been spotted jamming to “Gringo” – the hottest song now.

A celebrity gossip page, Those Called Celebs, reported a few days ago that Bigail is now taking the place of Shatta Michy after the later allegedly moved out of Shatta Wale’s home over a domestic violence issue.

Bigail was wearing a white t-shirt and denim paired a baseball cap while jamming to the song in excitement.

She shared the video on her Instagram account with just the hashtag of the song – making people wonder what is really going on between the two.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

