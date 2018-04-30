Wisa Greid found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent exposure

news

Hiplife artiste Eugene Ashie 'Wisa Greid' has been found guilty and fined eight thousand, four hundred cedis (GHC 8,400.00) for indecent exposure.

According to the court presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, the evidence put before the court points out that the manhood displayed by Wisa on stage, was not a fake one as claimed.

She further explained that her decision was also based on the fact that Wisa failed to show remorse for his action. The judge added that failure to pay the fine will see Wisa serve a jail term of 24 months.

The "Ekikimi" hitmaker was arrested for allegedly exposing his manhood while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015, at Citi FM's 'December 2 Remember' concert.

He was charged with gross indecent exposure.