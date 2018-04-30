Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wisa Greid found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent exposure


Wisa Greid Singer found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent exposure

Wisa was charged with gross indecent exposure.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wisa Greid play

Wisa Greid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hiplife artiste  Eugene Ashie 'Wisa  Greid' has been found guilty and fined eight thousand, four hundred cedis (GHC 8,400.00) for indecent exposure.

According to the court presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, the evidence put before the court points out that the manhood displayed by Wisa on stage, was not a fake one as claimed.

play Wisa Greid

 

READ MORE: Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah

She further explained that her decision was also based on the fact that Wisa failed to show remorse for his action.  The judge added that failure to pay the fine will see Wisa serve a jail term of 24 months.

The "Ekikimi" hitmaker was arrested for allegedly exposing his manhood while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015, at Citi FM's 'December 2 Remember' concert.

He was charged with gross indecent exposure.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Mr Eazi talks girlfriend and career on The Delay show Video Mr Eazi talks girlfriend and career on The Delay show
RIP: Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah
RIP: 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah
RIP: Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73 RIP Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73
Photo: Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown now Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown now
Kwaku Manu: Kumawood actor granted bail (Video) Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor granted bail (Video)

Recommended Videos

Video: Mr Eazi on Delay Show Video Mr Eazi on Delay Show
Rex Omar: Vetran musician threatens Zylofon Media with $1m suit Rex Omar Vetran musician threatens Zylofon Media with $1m suit
Life is All About Choices: Kidi talks about homosexuality in Ghana Life is All About Choices Kidi talks about homosexuality in Ghana



Top Articles

1 Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown nowbullet
2 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to...bullet
3 RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackahbullet
4 Temi Otedola 4 Things you should know about Mr Eazi's new girlfriendbullet
5 Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah Onebullet
6 Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of...bullet
7 Photos Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta...bullet
8 Abortion Wahala Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing girlfriend...bullet
9 Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been releasedbullet
10 Break-up Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah
RIP 8 things you didn't know about Jewel Ackah
RIP Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73
Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown now
Photos Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner
Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor granted bail (Video)
Photos Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta Michy with after their ‘breakup’
Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 EBONYbullet
8 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
9 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
10 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup...bullet

Celebrities

Wisa Greid
Wisa Greid I don’t fear anything, not even jail - Singer
Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner
Photos Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner
Rapper Yaa Pono ties the knot with girlfriend
Yaa Pono Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos)
Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
WATCH Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media