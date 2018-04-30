Wisa Greid found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent exposure

Wisa was charged with gross indecent exposure.
According to the court presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, the evidence put before the court points out that the manhood displayed by Wisa on stage, was not a fake one as claimed.
READ MORE: Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah
The "Ekikimi" hitmaker was arrested for allegedly exposing his manhood while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015, at Citi FM's 'December 2 Remember' concert.
He was charged with gross indecent exposure.