Yaa Pono’s manager shades Shatta Wale


Hehe! Yaa Pono’s manager shades Shatta Wale following supposed BJ video leak

Yaa Pono's manager Ashley Brobbey has someway described dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale as stupid in a shade following the leaked video.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
Yaa Pono’s manager Ashley Brobbey has indirectly blasted Shatta Wale following his leaked blowjob video.

He described the dancehall artiste as stupid.

In the post, Mr. Brobbey wrote a verse in his artiste’s popular song, ‘Obia Wo Ne Master’ which features Stonebwoy.

Brobbey shared on Facebook saying that there is a verse on the song 'Obia Wo Ne Master'  he likes.

“My favorite verse on obiaa Wo Ne Master – Nyame tu mi Nhyira nipa nso na wagyimi.”

READ MORE: Olamide trolls Patapeezy

In the above is expected to be taken from Yaa Pono’s song, in English means “God can bless someone and he’ll still behave stupidly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

