Yaa Pono’s manager shades Shatta Wale

Yaa Pono's manager Ashley Brobbey has someway described dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale as stupid in a shade following the leaked video.
He described the dancehall artiste as stupid.
In the post, Mr. Brobbey wrote a verse in his artiste’s popular song, ‘Obia Wo Ne Master’ which features Stonebwoy.
Brobbey shared on Facebook saying that there is a verse on the song 'Obia Wo Ne Master' he likes.
“My favorite verse on obiaa Wo Ne Master – Nyame tu mi Nhyira nipa nso na wagyimi.”
READ MORE: Olamide trolls Patapeezy
In the above is expected to be taken from Yaa Pono’s song, in English means “God can bless someone and he’ll still behave stupidly.